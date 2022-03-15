Education 2022: Abstraction from Nature: a Larry Moore Workshop at Tryon Painters & Sculptors

By Natasha Anderson

Tryon Painters and Sculptors is offering Abstraction from Nature: a Larry Moore Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 4, through Thursday, April 7, at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring. The workshop objective is to foster creativity and critical thinking and inspire students to find their own voice as an artist.

“Many artists, and the general public, confuse technique with creativity,” says Moore. “While most workshop models are now built on the how-to aspects of painting, my goal is to help people see and think differently.”

The 4-day class is designed to push students’ boundaries and enhance their thought process and painting vocabulary. Participants will learn to build intent in their work in the field, on-site and on their toes. The class will focus on developing an approach that is unique to each artist while honing the components of great art-making, and learning how to say nature without being literal. All mediums and almost all skill levels are welcome; however, Moore notes that the workshop would be difficult for a true novice. An understanding of color mixing and paint handling is helpful.

“In realism, there is a model to pattern the work after: a vase of flowers, a figure, a specific methodology like drawing, value building, compositional arrangement and so forth,” says Moore. “In abstraction, there is no model; this is why the abstract process is so difficult.”

Moore brings his 50 years of experience as an illustrator, graphic designer and fine artist to the table, plus an extensive knowledge of art history and 30 years of teaching experience. He is well-versed in all mediums, but will work and demonstrate in gouache. The preferred medium for students is gouache on watercolor paper; however, oil, acrylic and pastel are allowed. Initial work will be small studies on paper.

The workshop cost is $625. A $300 deposit is required upon registration. Artists provide their own materials. A material list will be sent in March. Enrollment is limited to 16 students.

To register, go to TryonPaintersandSculptors.com/classes and workshops or call 828.894.0141 Wednesday through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.