Education 2024: Laura Duprey in Residency at M.Hammel Studio

M.Hammel Studio in Hendersonville will host Laura Ralls Duprey as an artist in residence from Friday, March 1, through Friday, March 15. Duprey will teach seminars and workshops and there will be an opening reception for her residency on March 1 from 4–6 p.m.

Duprey, who lives in Charlottesville, VA, is represented locally by The Gallery at Flat Rock. She has a masters in art education and works in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture and mixed media. “My approach to art is never via a plan,” says Duprey, “except for the materials being used, which are many and varied. I use an interaction of eye, hand and inner inspiration to make a journey with a piece I am working on.”

Marsha Hammel, owner of M.Hammel Studio, has known Duprey since they attended art school together at Virginia Commonwealth University in the 1960s. They also shared a studio together in the early 2000s. “Just by working in the studio with her I learned much about composition, techniques and color that I have utilized in my own figurative work,” says Hammel. “Her intuitive approach to abstraction imbues it with emotion, some powerful enough to bring recognition to one’s own hidden feelings. Working artists looking to expand their own perceptions and approaches, particularly in the use of color mixing and composition, will absorb new ideas from her explanations. Those who love art and want to understand its myriad aspects more fully will enjoy learning how to see the processes of creativity in a hands-on studio environment.”

M.Hammel Studio is located at 1901 Kanuga Road, Hendersonville. Learn more and register for workshops with Duprey at MarshaHammel.com.