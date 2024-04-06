Experience a Premier NC Pottery Event April 13 at Marshall High Studios

The Potters of Madison County presents the 12th annual Potters Market on Saturday, April 13, at Marshall High Studios. The Potters Market will feature tableware and decorative pottery from 20 artists, including all seven members of the Potters of Madison County. “Our talented lineup offers a variety of tableware and decorative pottery from North Carolina and the southeast,” says member Julie Wiggins. “The show offers a unique opportunity to connect with the maker and handle handmade pottery made by some of the ‘cream of the crop’ of potters in the southeast.”

Ceramic artist Barry Rhodes, a member of the Potters of Madison County that has been honing his craft for more than 45 years, will be bringing his collection of vases, cups, plates and bowls that represent a blend of function and sculpture. “This year I hope to bring more wood-fired pieces to the market, but that’s up to the good fortunes of the firing,” he says. “A lot of thought, time and effort have gone into making the most compelling pieces I possibly can make. My designs are ever evolving so each year brings something new and different to my wares.”

Rhodes first attended the Potters Market as a guest artist and then joined the Potters of Madison County when he moved to the area in 2014. “This is one of a handful of premier pottery events in all of North Carolina,” he says. “It’s a lot of work to put on a show like this, but in the end it’s totally worth it.”

Marshall High Studios is located at 115 Blannahassett Island Road, Marshall. For more information and to see a list of participating artists, go to PottersofMadisonCounty.com.