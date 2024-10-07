Explore Art and Neighborhood Charm at the Kenilworth Fall Studio Tour

The 19th annual Kenilworth Artists Fall Studio Tour returns on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the work of 26 talented artists in Asheville’s Kenilworth neighborhood. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the tour showcases a diverse range of media, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, pottery, glass, jewelry and woodcraft. Six artists who are new to the Kenilworth Artists Association will be participating in this year’s tour.

Kenilworth’s historic neighborhood offers an inviting backdrop for this free, self-guided event, which draws art lovers both serious and casual. The neighborhood’s varied architectural styles, from Tudor and Arts and Crafts homes to rustic cabins, add to the tour’s charm.

“Strolling from one studio to another along Kenilworth’s charming sidewalks on a crisp, sunny, fall afternoon is akin to daytime trick-or-treating,” says LeeAnn Donnelly, public relations manager for the Kenilworth Artists Association.

As in past years, a portion of the artists’ sales from the tour will be donated to Loving Food Resources, a pantry supporting hospice and HIV/AIDS clients in Western North Carolina.

Among the featured artists is Manda Marble, who creates whimsical collages and paintings that reflect her deep connection to nature. “My work is a translation of the energy of the forests and gardens into visual form,” says Marble. She will showcase her Magical Moon Garden collages and floral paintings at the Sweet Biscuit Inn in the heart of the Kenilworth neighborhood.

Artist Shona Patel, another participant, turned to art during the pandemic as a way to cope with writer’s block. A mycologist and member of the Asheville Mushroom Club, Patel will have her ceramic mushroom art on display alongside her award-winning sgraffito egg sculptures in porcelain as well as pen-and-ink giclée prints. “I want to connect with people and share my passion for fungi and the natural world,” she says. Patel will be set up in the driveway of her Kenilworth home during the tour.

“Be prepared to be wowed,” says Donnelly. “The art created by the artists living in Kenilworth is inspired, eclectic, collectible and giftable.”

A brochure with a map of studio locations can be found at the Asheville Visitors Center and Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, and at KenilworthArtists.org.