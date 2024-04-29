For the Love of Dogs: Pet Portraits by Angela Alexander Aid Animal Rescue

Artist Angela Alexander has done what most people only dream of doing: made a prosperous career out of her love for animals. “Animals, especially dogs, are the purest forms of unconditional love,” she says. “They bring joy, love, companionship and humor to my life. It’s an honor to have them. I don’t have two-legged children, only four-legged children. They are my kids.”

Her artistic skill and devoted study of art have led her to a niche painting pet portraits both for private commission and to support the work of animal rescues, including Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue, Mountain Pet Rescue, Worth Dog Rescue, Brother Wolf and Asheville Humane Society. Her work has appeared in the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in St. Louis, and also in movies and TV shows.

Alexander began her artistic career working in stained glass before transitioning to pet portraiture, but her love of vibrant color and light can still be seen in her paintings. “My work continues to evolve,” she says. “I have been painting with palette knives, professional acrylic spray paint, and oil and cold wax. With my art, I want to bring viewers joy and make a difference in the lives of homeless animals. Painting feeds my soul and is a necessity for me.”

Learn more at AngelaAlexanderArt.com.