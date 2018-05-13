From the Editor

May begins the long-awaited Summer of Glass throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains. For those of us at home here, it is no secret that our area has one of the largest concentrations of talented craft artists in the country. Schools of craft, craft guilds, our arts organizations and districts, and a crafting tradition dating back to the Cherokee all contribute to this creative bounty.

Biltmore, whose visionary owners George and Edith Vanderbilt were early patrons of WNC’s craft industry, brings the magnificent creations of renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly to its gardens for its first-ever art exhibition. With the radiant beauty of the pieces, evening tours of the estate are also being made available for a limited time. (p. 18) Just in time for the Summer of Glass and its Spring Studio Tour, the Toe River Arts Council installs a stunning glass telescope in Burnsville (p. 64), welcoming visitors and celebrating the Toe River Valley’s artistic heritage.

Much more glass captivates in our pages this month and in months to come, along with an abundance of performances, art shows and garden sales. The Gallery at Flat Rock combines the brilliance of art and flowers for Art in Bloom (p. 91)

Speaking of flowers, don’t forget Mother’s Day on May 13. Four of Asheville’s premier female musicians will hold Mother’s Day concerts at Isis Music Hall. (p. 65)

We also focus on Pets (p. 27) this month, evidenced by our eye-catching cover art by Angela Alexander. Visit with her and her delightful artwork on page 10.

As always, loyal readers, thank you for trusting us to keep you informed about WNC’s vibrant arts scene!