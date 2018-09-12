From the Editor

In these last few weeks of summer, think about what a brilliant season it has been! Summer of Glass has brought the fragile and exquisite beauty of bright colors, reflected light and smooth texture into galleries, studios, conference halls and, of course, onto our pages. This celebration of glass wraps up in October, but there’s still plenty to see and do this month. (p. 67)

September is bloom time for dahlias, and Hendersonville’s Bullington Gardens (p. 41) invites all to a spectacular display of its more than 600 plants. Carol Howard, our Literary Gardener (p. 26), visits the writings of author Jamaica Kincaid to explore how dahlias got their name.

As usual, there’s a bountiful harvest of arts on our pages. If it’s music you’re looking for, there’s the opening of the Hendersonville (p. 43) and Asheville (p. 64) symphony seasons and the laid-back Asheville Barnaroo (p. 50). There are art festivals in Weaverville (p. 17) and on Blannahassett Island (p. 43) as well as the usual exhibitions, art walks, open studios and demonstrations at WNC’s hundreds of galleries and studios. Drama lovers can see Shakespeare as performed by the Montford Park Players (p. 59) or listen to the Palimpsest podcast’s new season (p. 57) And for bibliophiles, the Southern Women Authors Series returns to West Asheville (p. 23). There are festivals, garden strolls and outdoor adventures still to be enjoyed as summer ends and we look forward to autumn.

Take some time to peruse our pages, website and Facebook page, and fill your days and evenings with art and adventure.