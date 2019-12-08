American Folk Art Invites All to Wish List Celebration

American Folk Art & Framing will hold its Wish List Celebration, an annual holiday tradition for the gallery, through December 30. Gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss says she keeps the holiday season in mind during her travels throughout the year, selecting paintings, pottery and sculptural forms that have great narratives and ones that reflect the individuality of their respective artists. Her finds become the exhibition for December.

“This allows our clients to give gifts and decorate their homes with original artworks in original ways,” Weiss says. “When thinking of gifting, we all have budgets to honor; I believe beauty and good design elements know no price point. So bring your wish list and let us help in selecting something wonderful.”

Among the artists on display with new work are Lonnie and Twyla Money, who hand carve “critter” ornaments; Liz Sullivan, who creates miniature “ornament paintings”; Cornbread, whose bright acrylics depict foxes, guinea hens and other birds and animals; James A. “Buddy” Snipe, who bridges primitive and modern with sculptures made of found objects; and Kent Ambler, whose woodcuts are inspired by the natural world around him. Also exhibiting will be Minnie Adkins, Lynn and Marvin Bailey, Michael Ball, Doug Frati, Wayne Hewell, Lucy Hunnicutt, Shawn Ireland, Jim Gary Phillips and Trés Taylor.

The styles of the unique folk artists represented at AFA, some exclusive to the gallery, range from primitive to contemporary. “In addition to representing renowned regional potters whose work is not only beautiful and functional but quite affordable, American Folk Art’s painters are the South’s most beloved and collected living self-taught artists,” Weiss says.