Art Workshops at Contemporaneo

By Emma Castleberry

During the month of March, local artist Denby Dale will be hosting interactive workshops at Contemporaneo Asheville. “We began last year with a series of these workshops and the students were so happy and motivated with the knowledge they received that we decided to provide them again,” says gallery co-owner Francisco Troconis. Events include a cold wax workshop on Friday, March 22; an introduction to encaustics class on Wednesday, March 27; and a collage and assemblage workshop on Friday, March 29. All workshops are from 1–5 p.m.

Dale, the cover artist for The Laurel in March of 2018, is a mixed media artist with a BA in English and a minor in Studio Art from Connecticut College in New London. After university, she enjoyed a 15-year career managing multiple fine art galleries in southern Massachusetts. During that time she continued to maintain her art practice, regularly exhibiting her work at galleries like Scargo Pottery & Art Gallery in Dennis, MA; The Provincetown Art Association and Museum; and The Cultural Center of Cape Cod. Her work is also on display at Contemporaneo. “When Contemporaneo Asheville suggested I facilitate some workshops in the space, it made sense to share some of the processes that I use in the work I currently exhibit in the gallery,” says Dale. “The great thing about these topics—encaustic, cold wax and assemblage—is that they may be applied to any genre or style of art making, and are appropriate for any level.”

Contemporaneo Gallery is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Each workshop costs $140 and includes materials and refreshments. For more information or to register, call the gallery at 828.253.0879 or visit ContemporaneoAsheville.shop.