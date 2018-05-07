The Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League (SVFAL) presents For Me, This Is Different at Red House Gallery in Black Mountain, beginning with an opening reception on Friday, May 11, from 5–7 p.m., and running through July 8. The show features the work of more than 35 SVFAL member artists utilizing techniques, media and styles that are new to them or outside of their normal repertoire.

“This exhibit challenges the artists to express a part of themselves that is seldom seen,” says the show’s curator Mary Cunningham. “Exploring this concept can be both enlightening and rewarding and can yield astonishing results.”

A variety of materials, including oils, pastels, mixed media and threedimensional works, will be represented in the show. Brief artist’s statements will address what makes each piece different for its creator.

“Breaking out of the usual is always stimulating and freeing,” says SVFAL member artist Darcy Orr. “I think this exhibit will surprise fellow artists as we see each other stretching and getting out of our comfort zones. And visitors to the show will fi nd some very fresh work.”

Red House Gallery and Studios is operated by the SVFAL to offer a venue for the development of artistic skill and the support of creative inspiration. The space is home to life drawing sessions, art groups, programs and workshops. It also features working studios that are open to the public and gallery spaces with rotating exhibitions.

The Red House Gallery and Studios is located at 310 West State Street, in Black Mountain. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday (closed) and Sunday (1–4 p.m.). Learn more at svfalarts.org.