Inspiration at Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery

Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery presents Inspiration, a curated show based on Peggy Guggenheim’s personal collection of 20th-century Cubist, Surrealist and Abstract Expressionist masterpieces. For the exhibit, which begins with an opening reception on Saturday, September 8, from 5:30–8 p.m., and runs through September 29, selected WNC artists create original works inspired by the masters of the Modern movement.

“After watching the Peggy Guggenheim documentary, Art Addict, I was reminded of how much I love the Modern period,” says Bettis. “Some of the artists in her collection have been my inspiration for years. This got me thinking about others’ inspirations.”

For the show, Bettis invited several local artists, including painters, sculptors, glass artists and a textile dress artist, to choose from the Modern masters represented in Guggenheim’s collection and create an original piece that reflects how that artist inspired them. Picasso, Mondrian, Matisse, Kandinsky, Pollock, Brâncusi and Hepworth are among those chosen.

Inspiration is a salon-style show, harkening back to the days when Guggenheim formed her collection. For the opening reception, guests are invited to dress in their best vintage, mid-century attire. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

“It’s going to be a festive evening,” says Bettis. “Pull out your vintage clothing, dress to the nines and experience a flashback in time to the age of glamour!”

The Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery is located at 123 Roberts Street, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All works in the Inspiration exhibit will be available for purchase. For more information, visit markbettisgallery.com.