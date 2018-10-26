Introducing Frank Hursh at Blue Spiral 1

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) is proud to announce the representation of Frank H. Hursh, a Black Mountain College (BMC) student from 1949 to 1950 and an artist and educator in Mexico since 1956. BS1 will launch this new partnership with an exhibition, Introducing Frank Hursh, that will be on view through November 9. Once the exhibition ends, the works will be on display in BS1’s permanent gallery spaces.

“We now maintain sole U.S. representation of Hursh’s work, which spans back to his time at BMC,” says BS1 assistant director and curator Candace Reilly. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients the opportunity to see and purchase work by an exceptional, living artist who studied there.”

Hursh’s career has encompassed painting, drawing, education, animation, museum design, architectural design, television production and art, commercial art and publicity. His résumé includes animation for cartoon classics such as Rocky and Bullwinkle and Fractured Fairy Tales, work as an educator and the design of the University of the Arts Mexico, where he created a layout reminiscent of Walter Gropius and Marcel Breuer’s original plan for the BMC campus.

“Hursh kept a significant amount of his work over the years and was able to find about a dozen drawings from his time at BMC, which will be included in this introductory exhibition,” says Reilly. “Other works obtained from him include paintings that resemble surreal landscapes from another world and mimic his early tendency toward movement.”

