Mica Opens for 2019

Mica, a contemporary craft cooperative in downtown Bakersville, opens for the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4. Works on exhibit include pieces by new members Sondra Dorn and Terry Gess, as well as visiting artist Bryant Holsenbeck.

Dorn presents mixed media paintings and drawings, small prints on wood panels, and wood magnets. She combines wide panoramas with intricate details inspired by the world around her. “I have been experimenting with some new materials, including watercolor and water-soluble graphite and pencils on paper,” says Dorn. “It’s great fun and brings a fresh look to my paintings.”

Gess exhibits a spring collection of stoneware pottery created exclusively for Mica. The collection includes canister sets and large platters that can be hung on the wall or used on the table. “Over the past few years, I’ve developed some new forms as well as some lovely new glazes,” says Gess.

From April 4 through June 17, visiting artist Holsenbeck presents a glimpse into the results of her wide-ranging pursuit of environmental activism through art. Using found and recycled materials, she offers a vivid sculptural interpretation of animals and the natural world.

“We have shown Holsenbeck’s work before and our visitors wholeheartedly respond to it,” says Mica member Carmen Grier. “That she transforms common discarded materials to make her art is compelling.”

In addition to regular gallery hours, Mica will be open from 4–7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, for the Bakersville Art Walk. At 4:15 p.m., Holsenbeck will read from her recently published book, The Last Straw: A Continuing Quest for Life Without Disposable Plastic.

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. April hours are Thursday– Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12–5 p.m. Beginning May 1, Mica is open Monday– Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12–5 p.m. For more information, visit MicaGalleryNC.com or call 828.688.6422. Follow us on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at micagallerync.