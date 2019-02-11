Second Saturday Celebrations Continue

If you’re looking for a way to brighten your February, remember that Second Saturdays are still held throughout the winter months in Asheville’s River Arts District, with the next event on February 12. These monthly celebrations feature open studios, demonstrations, special sales and events, live music and refreshments. With more than 200 artists in the 23 buildings in the district, every visitor will find art to appreciate and purchase. Most studios and galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some late night events happening also.

Curve Studios and Garden (9 Riverside Drive), home to 12 working artists, celebrates Valentine’s Day with jewelry from five jewelers on display. Jeweler Alice Scott will demonstrate at noon.

At 362 Depot (362 Depot Street), wine and chocolates will be served. Cindy Lou Chenard will demonstrate her dimensional landscape painting technique. See one-of-a-kind chairs by Jenny Ellis, lamps by Pamella O’Connor, watercolors by Karen Noel and oil paintings by Jeff Pittman and Rich Nelson. “Second Saturday brings a cohesiveness to the district that I’m sure our visitors appreciate,” O’Connor says. “The trolleys are a real treat and make it possible for them to see more studios—a plus for us artists.”

Pink Dog Creative (344 Depot Street) will host Puppy Love, an adoption and fundraising event to benefit Brother Wolf Animal Rescue (BWAR) from 12–3 p.m. An art exhibit will include pet-themed works and Pink Dog Creative artists will donate a portion of all sales that day to BWAR. Several orphaned dogs in need of new homes will be on hand.

Paige Houghton of Eco-Depot Marketplace (408 Depot Street) will be showing the various natural fibers used in her vessels and panels and doing the first painting on a new vessel. “For 2019, I will be having ‘A Trove of Trinkets and Treasures’,” she says. “Each month will have a limited edition of 12 wonderful things I’ve always wanted to try in the studio.”

Donny Luke of Trackside Studios (375 Depot Street) will experience his first Second Saturday event with an artist reception showcasing his watercolor art. “This will be a great opportunity for me to be introduced to and interact with other artists and art lovers in the growing Asheville art scene,” he says. “Second Saturday is also a great opportunity for the general public to get to know, personally, local artists who are able to discuss the joy they experience in producing their art.”

Other participating studios include Mark Bettis Studio and Gallery, Wedge Studios and Odyssey Center for Ceramic Arts.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information