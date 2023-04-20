Shop Talk: Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited owner Casey First moved from Milwaukee, WI, to Asheville with his wife and kids in 2006 to escape the cold weather. “I always had a love of nature,” he says. First had experience in retail management when he was hired to manage Wild Birds Unlimited in North Asheville.

“I feel like the hobby of bird feeding is a gateway to larger environmental awareness,” he says. “My hope is that we can all better understand and advocate for a declining songbird population, while enjoying them in our own backyard.”

As owner of the store, First continually tries to connect with regional nature lovers by scheduling monthly talks and community-focused events. “Giving back to the local community is really at the heart of what I do,” he says.

Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 946 Merrimon Avenue in North Asheville. Learn more by visiting NorthAsheville.wbu.com or by calling 828.575.2081.