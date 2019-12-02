Small Works Group Show at AGA in December

Asheville Gallery of Art poses a unique challenge to its members as the holidays approach. The gallery’s annual group show, Big Art, Small Canvas, features miniature work from 23 member artists. Working in a number of styles and media, the artists are charged with creating works in smaller parameters, which presents special challenges for each individual. “Small sized pieces give an opportunity for intimacy with the work and subjects,” says Bee Adams. “There can be great punch in a small work and a graphic sense that is required when space is at a premium. They draw a person in for an up-close look at art and often portray subjects that work best on that scale.” The small space also invites artists to experiment with new content. Adams, who rarely paints animal subjects, enjoyed painting a family of three bears for Big Art, Small Canvas.

Artist Cheryl Keefer says the small works show not only expands the creative horizons for member artists but also provides a perfect holiday shopping experience for art lovers. “Small works are easy to find space for and make great gifts,” she says. “This group show features all of the gallery’s artists, including the works of six new artists. There will be many new paintings to view and undoubtedly something for everyone’s taste.” Big Art, Small Canvas runs through the entire month of December, with an opening reception at the gallery on Friday, December 6, from 5–8 p.m.