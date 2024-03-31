Honoring Breast Cancer Patients at Woolworth Walk

Woolworth Walk presents Art Remedies the Body, the Soul, and the Spirit, an exhibition of art by MariLou Solares on display through the month of April. The show’s title addresses Solares’ recent work with breast cancer patients. “I have dedicated a great part of my last year to honoring breast cancer patients through my art,” she says. “I offer what has come from within, while dealing with my own personal visual ups and downs. Body, mind and soul need to experience this cancer’s attack. It comes, it goes, and then it comes back. With the powers of faith, immense love from friends and family, the professionalism of doctors, nurses, techs and medicine, many survive.”

Solares’ work features flowers as messages for these survivors: pink roses to represent pure love, pink carnations to represent support, the star fighter lily to honor the patient’s spirit and the red rose to represent life. All proceeds from the show will be donated to breast cancer patients in need.

A native of Cuba, Solares began her art education in Puerto Rico with Argentinian professor Antonio Gantes. She attended The Art Students League in Old San Juan and Casa Candina Ceramics Studio in Condado, Puerto Rico. She has an associates in art degree from Miami Dade College in Florida and a Bachelor in Fine Arts from Southampton College of Long Island University.

The gallery will host an opening reception for the exhibition on Friday, April 5, from 4—6 p.m.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.