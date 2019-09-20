Peter Loewer, Author

Author and botanical artist Peter Loewer’s new edition of Hydroponics for Houseplants: An Indoor Gardener’s Guide to Growing Without Soil offers gardeners all they need to know about growing houseplants using just a container and clean water. “Whether sitting on a windowsill, decorating a wall or flourishing under artificial light, you would be amazed at how many plants succeed beautifully when growing in nothing but water,” Loewer says. And, he adds, Asheville has great water for hydroponic gardening.

Loewer has been writing books on gardening since the 1980s and his book The Wild Gardener was named one of the 75 best gardening books of the 20th century by the American Horticultural Society. He illustrates all of his books with watercolors or line drawings that begin as actual pen-and-ink renditions on paper. “There’s a lot of plant history featured in my books and, in addition to clear instructions, they actually are an entertaining read,” Loewer says. His next project is a new edition of The Moonflower, a children’s picture book that paints a picture of nature at night. It will be available in paperback and as an e-book.

Hydroponics for Houseplants: An Indoor Gardener’s Guide to Growing Without Soil, November, 2018, nonfiction, paperback, $14.99, by Peter Loewer, and published by Skyhorse Publishing, New York, NY.