“Living Things” at Red House Studios and Gallery

Through May 16, the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League (SVFAL) presents Living Things, curated by Lisa Steffens and Barbara Francois. The exhibition will be on display at Red House Studios and Gallery. “As artists we feel it is extremely important to pay homage to our beautiful surroundings and to our creatures and other living things that reside in the glory of the Blue Ridge Mountain region,” says Steffens. “Western North Carolina is an extraordinarily biodiverse region of North America. The Appalachian Mountains are filled with a tremendous variety of life forms: animals, birds, insects, plants, mosses and mushrooms, to name just a few.”

The exhibition includes depictions of plants, trees, animals and people in a variety of media. “As people, we are interconnected with all other living things, all part of the natural world,” says Steffens. “It is important to remind ourselves of this fact. Looking at our world through an artist’s lens may increase respect for the importance of this wider community that we hold so dear.”

Red House Studios and Gallery is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at svfalarts.org.