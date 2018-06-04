Malaprop’s Books Explore the South

Asheville journalist and author Andrew Lawler will present his new book, The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession, and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke, at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café on Tuesday, June 5, at 6 p.m. The book is a fresh exploration of the historical background of the colony, accounts of the colonization and rescue efforts and how the event haunts national consciousness and ties in with American ideas about race today.

On Sunday, June 17, at 3 p.m., North Carolina’s Debbie Moose hosts a Father’s Day event as she talks about some of the 96 recipes from her new book, Cooking North Carolina Fish and Shellfish from Mountains to Coast, and provides samples. Moose, an award-winning essayist, editor and freelance food writer, is the author of numerous cookbooks highlighting Southern food favorites.

Ethan Kytle and Blain Roberts, co-authors of Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy, will appear on Wednesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. for a Teach-In. Their new book traces recent conflicts over Confederate symbols back to Charleston, SC, where slaves were traded, the first shots of the Civil War were fi red and, in 2015, nine members of the congregation of Emanuel A.M.E. Church were killed in a hate crime. The book pairs the romanticized view of the antebellum South with realistic accounts of the system of slavery. A book signing will follow the discussion.

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To see the full schedule of events for the month or to purchase tickets for special events, visit malaprops.com.