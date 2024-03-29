Mars Landing Galleries Launches New Art Boutique, Hosts Opening Party

Mars Landing Galleries has launched the MLG Art Boutique, a one-of-a-kind gift shop offering original artworks including functional pottery, jewelry, stained glass and fiber arts for the wardrobe and home. “We wanted to present a selection of exquisite works by regional artists not already displayed in or around Asheville,” says gallery owner Miryam Rojas. “We hand-selected smaller works from some of our current artists, as well as from some Tennessee and Virginia artists that stood out to us and were doing interesting work that we wanted to bring in to the community and spotlight.”

The MLG Art Boutique will feature art in a variety of media and styles, including jewelry by Nina Kawar, mugs and vases by Eli Nelms and natural plant-dyed scarves by Jacoline Mulhall. “Both the gallery and the boutique are highly curated with original artwork, but the main difference is the price point, as the artwork in the boutique is under $250,” says Rojas.

Mars Landing Galleries will host an opening party for the boutique on Friday, April 5, from 5—8 p.m., coinciding with the First Friday event in Mars Hill. The event will feature musical entertainment and refreshments.

Mars Landing Galleries and MLG Art Boutique are located at 37 Library Street, Mars Hill. For more information, contact the gallery at contact@marslandinggalleries.com and visit MarsLandingGalleries.com.