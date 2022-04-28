Meet Regional Artists at the 17th Saluda Arts Festival

The 17th Annual Saluda Arts Festival is planned for Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Saluda’s historic downtown. The festival will feature children’s activities, live music and entertainment, and the work of about 90 regional artists in a variety of media including paintings, pottery, metal work, jewelry, sculptures and fiber. Outdoor venues along Main Street will present performances by The Lonesome Road Band, Foster and Greene, Life Like Water and The Sufi Brothers.

Jeweler Sonia Arnold of Brevard has participated in the Saluda Arts Festival almost since its inception. “It has grown over the years and gotten better and better,” she says. “It gives all a chance to see what is new and different from the artists. It draws people to the town and I am sure they return time and again when they see what a charming town it is.”

Arnold says she expects an impressive turnout from the artists this year since the festival hasn’t been held since 2019. “Everyone’s inventory is bound to be spectacular since they have been working on it for three years—my own is definitely much more than usual, with lots and lots of new designs,” she says. “I love experimenting and coming up with new and unique but also ‘down to earth’ designs, including pendants, earrings, bracelets, rings and ear cuffs.”

Potter Robin Kirby will also be participating in the festival and has been a Saluda resident for 17 years. “As an artist, I feel so appreciated at this show,” she says. “Many of the attendees are my friends and neighbors. Those who are visiting are appreciative of our small-town atmosphere and want to show support by purchasing local art. Saluda is home to so many talented artists and this show is a great way for many of us to showcase our work to the community.”

For more information, visit Saluda.com/saluda-arts-festival.