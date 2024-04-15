Meet the Maker Series Starts at Lucy Clark Gallery

The Lucy Clark Studio & Gallery will launch its 2024 Meet the Maker series on Saturday, April 20, with a demonstration by painter Carol Clay from noon to 4 p.m. “Carol is not only an accomplished artist, she also has a delightful way about her and is very comfortable talking with visitors about her process,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “I’m very happy that she will be kicking off the season with the Meet the Maker series.”

Clay will do an acrylic painting demonstration at the event. “Meet the Maker is a wonderful opportunity for me, as the artist, to talk one-on-one with people who are visiting the gallery,” Clay says. “People can ask questions about color choices, the materials I use, where I get my inspiration, my composition choices or really anything they are curious about. And of course I enjoy learning how they see the work, especially if it evokes a certain feeling or a fond memory.”

Meet the Maker events are planned for the remainder of the year on the third Saturday of each month. Some of the upcoming demonstrating artists include basketmaker Jerry Maxey, painter Simone Wood, wood carver Samuel Moore (our Feature Artist this month), mixed media artist Diane Kuehn and weaver Steven Segal. “I think it is so important for artists to get a chance to demonstrate their skills and meet art enthusiasts,” says Clark. “There is a connection that can be created just by witnessing a piece in the process of being created.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.