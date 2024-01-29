Mica Gallery Presents Art for the Love of Animals

Throughout February, Mica Gallery shares its love for animals by partnering with Mitchell County Animal Rescue (MCAR). During the fundraiser Art for the Love of Animals, Mica artists will contribute works from new and early collections, with 75 percent of sales earmarked to help MCAR, a licensed nonprofit that partners with veterinarians and local officials to provide services. The gallery’s winter hours (through March) are Fridays and Saturdays only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“For the past 38 years, MCAR has proudly served the animals—and the people who love them—of Mitchell County,” says Amber Lowery, executive director of MCAR. “Last year alone we provided shelter for 1,026 homeless animals and gave out hundreds of bags of pet food to families in need, provided hundreds of low-cost/no-cost spay and neuter surgeries to pets with families and held low-cost vaccination clinics.”

Beloved pets are central to Mica artists, figuring in their work and keeping them company as they create. “Robbie Bell’s studio is named Speckled Dog Pottery and there is a paw print at the bottom of each of his pieces,” says Mica artist Jean McLaughlin. “His Emma is the latest in a line of pups that places its paw on those pots. Lisa Joerling’s Frida became her adorable sidekick after a meet and greet at the prison in Mitchell County. When Lisa recently went for her own haircut, she took a picture of Frida and said, ‘Please make my hair look like hers!’ Potter Teresa Pietsch, one of the major forces behind Mica Gallery, has two Bernese Mountain dogs, Waldo and Emerson, as her constant companions.”

Mica is an artist-run gallery of fine art and contemporary craft. Established in Bakersville, in 2012, Mica aspires to contribute to the cultural, educational and economic development of the community.

Mark your calendars for a special event, Field Trip to Mainstreet Bakersville, on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mica Gallery. Visitors can learn from a farmer and artists about the products and history behind three of Bakersville’s unique businesses that produce local food and locally crafted serveware: Just Local Market, In Tandem Gallery and Mica Gallery.

Mica is located at 37 North Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. Throughout February and March, hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays only. The gallery will reopen every day April 1 through December 31 (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve) with hours on Mondays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. Follow the gallery at MicaGalleryNC.com, on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC or on Instagram at micagallerync.