Mitchell County’s Labor Day Art Events

Celebrate craft in Mitchell County this Labor Day weekend with three events hosted by local artists. Sweet ‘n Salty Pots, an exhibit and sale of the work of Ronan Peterson, Teresa Pietsch, Amy Sanders, Gay Smith and Ron Philbeck, takes place Saturday and Sunday, September 1–2, at Penland School’s Ridgeway Building. Works include richly decorated functional pots, whimsical porcelain, colorful earthenware and flame-decorated stoneware.

“While Pietsche’s and Peterson’s work is embellished primarily with depictions of native plants and flowers, Peterson’s pieces have a more abstract feel,” says Smith. “Sanders’ work utilizes pattern and texture for decoration while Philbeck and myself decorate our pieces by firing at a very high temperature to utilize the effects of sodium vapor carried by live flame.”

At the show, visitors can partake in lively conversation, libations and sweet and salty snacks before exploring Penland Gallery and the open studio of award-winning ceramicist Cynthia Bringle.

Cousins in Clay, an art pottery show and sale at Michael Kline’s studio in Bakersville, also takes place on September 1–2. The exhibit, which features the work of Kline, Kyle Carpenter, Troy Bungart, Bruce Gholson and Samantha Henneke, offers complimentary food, including wood-fired pizza on Saturday, and daily demonstrations at 2 p.m. “One of my favorite aspects of the show is that we get to spend time with our customers and with each other, sharing pottery stories and techniques,” says Kline. “It’s always gratifying to find common ground in our experience.”

In Spruce Pine, 10 Friends in Their Element showcases the works of artists living and working in the Toe River area. Potters Robbie Bell, Susan Feagin and Lisa Joerling; glass blowers Scott Summerfield and Colin O’Reilly of Terrane Glass; fiber artist Carmen Grier; jewelers Lisa Joerling and Constance Schulze; painters Kat Turczyn and Jim Waters; and woodworker Rolf Holmquist will be in the Upper Gallery of TRAC on September 1–2. Visitors are invited to join them for a jazz brunch on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Want To Go?

Sweet ‘n Salty Pots

September 1-2

Penland School, Ridgeway Building

Cousins in Clay

September 1-2

Michael Kline Studio, Bakersville

10 Friends in Their Element

September 1-2

TRAC Upper Gallery

269 Oak Avenue, Spruce Pine

Learn more at sweetnsaltypots.com, cousinsinclay.com and speckleddogpottery.com.