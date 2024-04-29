Mosaic Realty’s Art Walk & Benefit Set for May 2 in Downtown Asheville

For the second year, Mosaic Realty presents the Mosaic Art Walk & Benefit, a free community event in which Mosaic partners with 14 downtown Asheville art galleries to help raise funds for regional nonprofits. The event will be held Thursday, May 2, with galleries open from 5–8 p.m. and the Asheville Art Museum open from 5–9 p.m.

The recently opened Gallery Mélange features the work of artist owners Mark Bettis, Jeffrey Burroughs and Victoria Pinney. “In staying true to our name, Mélange, there’s a mix of our team who participated in the event last year and new players who are excited for the opportunity to participate this year,” says gallery director Tanya McGee.

Each participating gallery will highlight a different local nonprofit. Visitors to galleries will be treated to light fare and beverages while they view art. Raffle tickets for prizes at each gallery will be sold, and galleries will contribute a percentage of the evening’s sales to their featured nonprofit. In addition, Mosaic Realty and United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County have teamed up to give away a new 2024 all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 (or cash equivalent) at the end of the evening for those who purchase tickets in the Drive for a Cause raffle.

“Mosaic Realty created the Mosaic Art Walk & Benefit to offer a unique way to foster connections and strengthen our community through art,” says Mike Figura, owner of Mosaic Realty. “Not only can attendees experience incredible art but they can also choose to support the Art Walk’s 15 nonprofit partners through entering to win exciting raffles prizes or buying art.”

“This event is important to the downtown arts district, because it draws attention to the impressive group of galleries and artists represented in Asheville’s downtown,” says Gallery COR owner and artist Leslie Rowland. The gallery’s chosen nonprofit is Thrive Asheville, an organization that brings together local professionals, community advocates and policy makers to search for solutions to the city’s problems. “Thrive Asheville focuses on seemingly insurmountable problems like affordable housing in Asheville,” Rowland says. “They’re out there swinging for all of us.”

Learn more at MosaicArtWalk.com.