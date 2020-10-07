Music Feature: Steep Canyon Rangers’ “Arm in Arm” Drops October 16

A new album from GRAMMY Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, their thirteenth, is sure to please their legions of WNC fans at the same time that a portion of sales benefits Haywood Street’s Downtown Welcome Table in Asheville. The band will release Arm In Arm on October 16. It’s an album that author Wiley Cash has called “deeper, more personal, more resonant of life and struggle, pain and beauty.”

The songs, says banjo player and vocalist Graham Sharp, “were written and recorded when there was no inkling of a pandemic.” The band has had to adapt in order to stay connected with its fans. “There are obvious drawbacks to performing through a computer screen,” Sharp says, “but also unexpected opportunities, the intimacy of inviting people into your home and your process.” The band has also been selling out drive-in concerts around WNC.

Graham claims a couple of favorite songs on the new album. “But the song I’m most proud of is probably ‘One Drop of Rain,’” he says. “I wrote it some years ago, and Woody [Platt] and I bounced it around for a while before we finally hit on the right feel for it. It feels good to stay with a song and have it come out right. I wrote it when were grieving a family member and I still picture the moments that gave rise to the images in the song.”

Arm In Arm will be available at all digital service providers on October 16. To pre-order the album, visit SteepCanyon.com. Keep up with the band’s music and upcoming events on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at Patreon.com/steepcanyonrangers.

