New Edition of Messages to the Heart is Released

Artist Elise Okrend and her husband Phil, a writer and certified life coach, have released a fourth edition of their collaborative work, Messages to the Heart: Reflections of Beauty and Truth. The couple first published the inspirational book, which combines Elise’s pastel paintings and Phil’s reflective writings, in 2013.

They knew they had a good idea for a book when Phil’s social media posts combining his words and Elise’s artwork received much notice and many positive reactions. “People commented on the beauty and effect the words and images had for them, and from that encouragement we decided to create our book,” Elise says. “The book became a guide, a life tool for readers, starting with letting go, to removing obstacles to their authentic self, to feeling trust and positivity, and, finally, to arriving at an empowered place of wisdom and higher consciousness.”

The new edition will include a new passage and 13 new images. “The new art especially represents some of my latest work and my current style of atmospheric and ethereal landscapes,” Elise says. “The new cover art, my painting Into the Mystery, beckons the reader to step into a journey of mystery, self-discovery and inner peace.”

With the crises of the past few years, including COVID, the economy and the environment, the book, Elise says, may be more relevant today than when it was first published. People often come into her studio and buy the book to send as a gift, which the couple then signs with a personal message. “We have heard feedback from customers that have used the book to help them through life transitions such as divorce, retirement, changing careers, loss of a loved one or dealing with an illness such as cancer,” Elise says. “The book has been a source of inspiration for people in all stages and all walks of life.”

Elise Okrend’s gallery and working studio is located at Wedge Studios, 129 Roberts Street, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Learn more and order copies at EliseOkrend.com.