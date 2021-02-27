New Home for Seven Sisters Craft Gallery in Black Mountain

Since it was opened by Sara Marcia Rafter and Kaye Greene, Seven Sisters Craft Gallery has been woman-owned for its entire 40 year history. The current owner, Andrea McNair, was an employee of Rafter and Greene who purchased the gallery 19 years ago. She has always rented gallery space and had the goal of owning a building—a dream that has finally come to fruition.

McNair purchased the building at 119 Broadway Avenue in Black Mountain, the new home of Seven Sisters Craft Gallery. “The new space is everything that I was hoping for and more,” she says. This location will provide double the gallery space, with 4000 square feet of art and craft. “It has lots of floor to ceiling windows, which provide great visibility for those who are driving by,” says McNair. “This new space has provided me with a renewed sense of enthusiasm. It’s always good to go through closets, clean out files, get rid of the old and make space to bring in the new. I’m very excited about bringing the best of arts and crafts to our small town!”

Seven Sisters Gallery is located at 119 Broadway Avenue in Black Mountain. For more information, visit SevenSistersGallery.com.