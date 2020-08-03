No Contact Concert Series Presents Fireside Collective August 8

The No Contact Concert Series (NCCS), a weekly online streaming concert experience, presents the progressive folk band Fireside Collective airing Saturday, August 8, at 8 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook Live. The Asheville-based group will play both fan favorites and songs from their new album Elements.

“We just released Elements in March so we never got a chance to showcase the material on the road,” says resonator guitar player Tommy Maher. “I think we’ll be playing a lot of tunes from that album because we’re so proud of it. Of course, we’ll be adding in some Fireside classics and possibly a few surprises.”

Designed by booking agency Midwood Entertainment and event production company Codex Sound as a solution to the limits that traditional at-home live streams present, NCCS utilizes a professional grade stage and lighting rig, venue-quality audio inputs and 12 camera angles. Performances take place at Codex Sound’s 14,000-square-foot warehouse, where rigorous day-of-show sanitation procedures and restrictions regarding on-site personnel numbers help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“We learn and adapt each week so that we keep testing the possibilities with each show,” says John Crawford, Codex Sound production manager and co-founder of NCCS. “And we’re going to keep doing that as long as we’re helping musicians find ways to play live shows safely.”

As a touring band, participating in the NCCS provides an opportunity for Fireside Collective to reconnect with the fan base they quickly developed since emerging from Asheville’s roots music scene just a few years ago. The group released its debut album in 2014, won the 2016 Band Contest at MerleFest and earned an International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Band of the Year nomination.

“We’ve worked with the Fireside guys multiple times over the years, and one thing that has always impressed me is their unflinching willingness to step up and go out of their way to make their music heard and to show gratitude to the fans that support them,” says Crawford. “In many ways, these guys are a perfect example of why we came up with this concert series to begin with.”

The NCCS lineup for August also includes Atlanta-based folk group Cicada Rhythm airing on August 1; Chatham County Line, a Raleigh-based bluegrass band airing August 14; and neo-folk artist Amythyst Kiah of Johnson City, TN, airing August 22.

For more information about the No Contact Concert Series, including a full performance schedule and broadcasting links, visit Crowd-Less.com.