Magnetic Theater

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, The Magnetic Theatre was founded to provide a professional space for local playwrights to have their work produced. Andrew Gall and Katie Jones have been Magnetic’s artistic directors since 2018. “Unlike many theatres that develop theme-based seasons, The Magnetic Theatre has been guided by its writers to produce an extremely wide variety of styles and genres,” says Gall. The theatre’s continued mission is to cultivate diverse voices in WNC through its new play development program and open submissions policy.

“We hope to expand the work The Magnetic Theatre produces to include exciting new plays from local writers, as well as from around the country, in order to bring innovative content and perspectives to the local community,” says Jones. “Theatre artists in Asheville are dedicated to creating provocative, boundary-pushing work. We strive to be a home for writers, directors, designers and actors who are interested in taking these kinds of creative risks.”

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. To learn more, visit TheMagneticTheatre.com.