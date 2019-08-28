Magnetic Theatre Presents The Baggage Plays

From September 5 through September 15, The Magnetic Theatre will present The Baggage Plays: Crazy Bag & Carry On. Both are one-woman plays written and performed by local playwright and actor Murphy Funkhouser Capps. “Murphy is very intimate and well-versed in the material, and already has a sense of what this show needs to be from a performance and narrative perspective,” says Rodney Smith, who will direct the performances.

Capps wrote Crazy Bag in 2006 while living life as a single mother. Crazy Bag premiered at Colorado Theatre Festival, where it won Best Set, Best Director and All State Actress. The play was also accepted into the 2008 San Francisco Fringe Festival and nominated for a Denver Post Ovation for best solo performance in 2007. Later, in 2012, just two years after marrying, Capps learned her husband had bone marrow cancer. This struggle was the inspiration for her second play, Carry On, which premiered on the Asheville Community Theatre Mainstage in 2017.

This is the first time the plays have been performed together. “In this day and age of bingeing an entire season of a favorite Netflix show just to see how it ends, we thought we would try the same concept with live theatre,” says Capps. “When we watch a TV show or play, we become invested in the main character. We want to know if they turned out all right, if everything worked out for them. By performing these two sequential plays in the same run, we are giving audiences the chance to go backward or forward in time in the life of the protagonist.”