SART Presents Something’s Afoot! in July

The Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre (SART) presents the comedic murder mystery musical Something’s Afoot! running Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 21, in the historic Owen Theatre on the Mars Hill University campus. The book, music and lyrics were written by James A. McDonald, David Vos and Robert Gerlach, with additional music by Ed Linderman. Something’s Afoot! opened on Broadway in 1976, and has since been produced in theaters throughout the world.

“I can’t wait for our audiences to laugh their way through this show,” says director Amanda Sayles. “It’s been a long time since SART has done a murder mystery, and it isn’t often you get to play with your audience.”

The detective story spoof contains all the elements of a classic whodunit—an old English mansion, a raging thunderstorm and a group of 10 strangers. As guests disappear one by one, knocked off by cleverly fiendish devices, the amateur sleuth Miss Tweed sets out to solve the crimes. With songs like I Owe It All To Agatha Christie, it’s a zany show for all to enjoy.

“This is a completely different style, vocally, than I’ve been doing for the last couple of years and I can’t wait to put my own take on it,” says Shannon Dionne, who plays the role of Hope Langdon. “I’m excited to tackle a show that isn’t as well known, by me or the audience.”