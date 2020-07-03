River Arts District Artists Ease Back into Open Studios

July’s Second Saturday in the River Arts District will be a mix of onsite and virtual events as some artists open their studios and others host online demonstrations and exhibitions. Check individual artist websites and social media pages along with the River Arts District Artists website for the latest updates, as plans may change between press date and distribution.

At 362 Depot Street Studio, nine artists will be showing new work created during the time of closed studios and galleries, and some demonstrations will be held. Cindy Lou Chenard will exhibit new work from 12–5 p.m. in an exhibition titled The Long, Long, Wait. “I stepped outside my normal technique and comfort zone and experimented with dried paint from the bottoms of my mixing cups that I have been saving for years for these new pieces of artwork,” Chenard says. “This new work is an abstract depiction of the long wait for the sun to drop below the mountain ridges.” To learn more about other participating artists, visit Facebook.com/362Depot.

Artists at Curve Studios—Maria Andrade, Amber Mahler and Alice Scott—plan to be open on Second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In keeping with citywide efforts to ensure safety, artists will be wearing masks when interacting with customers and sanitizing jewelry and pottery when handled. They will also have locally made cotton masks for sale at the door.

“I create my Victorian inspired jewelry by hand with my tiny hammers and a torch,” Scott says. “I strive to make pieces that are meaningful heirlooms to commemorate important stories in people’s lives. We’re so grateful that Asheville folks value the arts so much, so even though there are fewer tourists in town right now, we’re optimistic that our long-time customers will still be up for being adventurous and stopping by our studio to see what’s new.”

Among the other studios and artists planning to be open with in-person and livestreamed demonstrations are Peter Roux, Ignite Jewelry Studios and Riverside Studios.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours, with some still closed and offering virtual events and online shopping. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.