Seconds Sale at Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts March 9

On Saturday, March 9, the Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts will host a Seconds Sale featuring pieces from several artists at discounted prices. Some of the pieces have slight imperfections, often only noticeable to the artist, while others are from older collections. “It gives artists a chance to clear their shelves of work they would not typically sell,” says potter Rosa Friedrichs, “and the public gets a chance to collect work from their favorite artists and purchase pieces at deeply discounted prices. There is a huge variety of work and the price points make the sale accessible to everyone.”

Friedrichs will be selling pieces with slight flaws and pieces from years past. “It’s fun for me to look through my seconds as I get ready for the sale because I see motifs that I haven’t used in years,” she says. “Multiply this by more than 40 artists and the sale has a huge variety of work.”

When Friedrichs first started out at Odyssey, the Seconds Sale was one of the only ways she could afford to buy work from other artists. “Some of my favorite pieces are still from this sale,” she says. “I have teapots and big bowls and everyday soup bowls from artists I now work alongside in the gallery, and also pieces from artists who no longer make work.”

While artists are on-site all day restocking pieces, it’s best to come first thing for the best selection. “Our Asheville locals love this sale and they are always asking about when it is happening,” says ceramic maker Rhona Polonsky. Polonsky keeps a collection throughout the year of items “that just are not quite up to snuff for the gallery,” she says. “Something isn’t just right, but what I love about ceramics is that it is all imperfect. I often find that people love what I consider ‘just not right.’”

Polonsky also brings gallery-quality pieces to the Seconds Sale that have been available at the gallery but have yet to sell at the list price. “Maybe lowering the cost and making it more available will help everyone enjoy taking something to a forever home,” she says.

Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts is located at 238 Clingman Avenue, Asheville. For more information, visit OdysseyGalleryofCeramicArts.com.