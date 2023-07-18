Shop Talk: David V. Eckert Art

David Eckert has earned degrees in printing technology, hotel restaurant management, marketing and cosmetology. After working in a number of these fields, there was still something missing from his life. The answer was painting. “Now I paint seven to eight hours a day, six days a week,” he says.

When he was 13, during an emotional landscape painting lesson, a technical illustration professor at Ferris State University made an impression on Eckert that still informs his artistic technique. “He threw his paintbrush down and yelled that if I wanted my painting to look identical to its subject, I may as well take a photo,” Eckert says.

Today, he says, having someone relate in a meaningful way to his work is worth more than a million dollars.

David V. Eckert Art is located at the Marquee on 36 Foundy Street in downtown Asheville. Learn more at DavidVEckert.com.