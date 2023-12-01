Silent Auction Fundraiser for Asheville Music School

By Abbey Prevost

On Thursday, December 7, Asheville Music School (AMS) will be hosting a silent auction fundraiser at Archetype Brewing North to benefit completion of the school’s new sound lab. The lab will allow AMS to expand its offerings to include music production, electronic music composition, recording, mixing and engineering. Tickets for the event are $10 and include a complimentary drink ticket. A cash bar serving wine and local beer will also be available. The event takes place from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

“People can expect some fantastic auction items,” says Ryan Reardon, executive director of AMS. “We have vacation rentals on Lake Lure and Lake Santeetlah, group wine-tasting events and tours, wellness packages, local art, concert tickets to Salvage Station and The Orange Peel, and much more.”

Reardon also notes that AMS will be providing entertainment by showcasing one of its talented young singers at the event. He is excited to see the support from the community. “AMS strongly believes in the importance and intrinsic value of music education, and we know our community does, too,” he says. “And, beyond just being a fundraiser, this event is really fun.”

AMS is the largest nonprofit music school in WNC, serving more than 400 students each year and providing work for dozens of music educators. A variety of programs open to all ages and income levels are offered, including private lessons, band/ensemble classes, summer camps, master classes and workshops. AMS’s mission is to keep music education accessible for everyone.

Archetype Brewing North is located on 174 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville. Tickets for the event can be purchased at bitly.ws/XVXa. Learn more at AshevilleMusicSchool.org. Abbey Prevost is a senior at UNC Asheville and a fall intern for The Laurel.