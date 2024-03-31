Southern Highland Craft Guild Presents Workshops for Artists Interested in Membership

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is hosting several Application Workshops in the coming months to support crafters interested in joining the Guild. Virtual workshops will be held via Zoom on Saturday, April 6, and on August 17 from 1—3 p.m. There are also two in-person workshops remaining this year, on June 8 and September 7 from 1—3:30 p.m. at the Folk Art Center.

Each workshop will demystify the application process by explaining terminology used in the application, showing examples of good and bad text and photos, and providing an opportunity to partner with a craft media mentor or application coach. “Craftspeople are accustomed to applying for shows,” says Teresa Brittain, chair of the Guild’s Mentoring Subcommittee. “Show applications are typically for a single event, and artists must apply every year. Membership in the Guild is for life, so the application process is more rigorous. The Guild strives for a reasonable degree of certainty that members will maintain high standards of quality, design and workmanship, even as their work evolves.”

Applicants must reside in the counties within the Guild’s region and their craft must fall into one of the Guild’s categories: clay, leather, glass, wood, metal, mixed media, fiber, man-made materials, jewelry, natural materials and paper. “I think anyone applying to the guild should be confident in their work, have a recognizable design style and a high level of craftsmanship,” says outreach chair Heidi Bleacher. “For established artists, a Guild membership offers various opportunities to sell and show their work. For newer artists, it’s the chance to grow and develop your craft within a network of amazing members along with selling your work at Guild locations and events.”

Bleacher also hosts regular Meet the Guild Zoom Conversations, an informal Q&A for those who are interested in learning more about the organization. The next one is on Tuesday, May 7, from 1—2:30 p.m.

SHCG is a nonprofit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at SouthernHighlandGuild.org.