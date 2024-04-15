Step Afrika! Comes to Wortham Center

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts presents Step Afrika! at the Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

“Step Afrika! is the world’s leading authority on the artform of stepping,” says C. Brian Williams, founder and executive producer for Step Afrika! “Before Step Afrika’s establishment, stepping was confined to commercial television and American college campuses. Since then, the company has solidified its position as the leading global stepping powerhouse, showcasing the art form on eminent stages across the US and captivating audiences in over 60 countries.”

Since Williams founded the company in 1994, Step Afrika! has earned a number of Mayor’s Arts Awards and headlined a Black History Month Reception at The White House during Barack Obama’s presidency. The company is also featured prominently at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture with the world’s first stepping interactive.

The group’s dynamic performance features songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. “Step Afrika! specializes in more than stepping,” says Williams. “The company blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities with traditional African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms, into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.”

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.