Stream Six Films At Home This Fall with Bardo Arts Center

This fall, Bardo Arts Center (BAC) is partnering with the SouthArts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers to offer virtual screenings of six documentary films. “When we learned that COVID-19 would impact our ability to host in-person arts experiences for months to come, I wanted to identify opportunities to connect our audiences to high- quality, high-impact arts experiences virtually,” says Denise Drury Homewood, executive director of BAC. “SouthArts is renowned for being an excellent regional arts service organization with the focus of increasing access to arts and culture for audiences in the South. Their programs are exemplary.”

The films will be available to watch on any device. Tickets to the films are free and open to the public, thanks to support from the Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts at WCU. Each film will stream twice during a one-week period, with the first streaming followed by a live, virtual discussion with various members of the film crew. The second streaming event will include a recording of the discussion from the first screening date.

As a screening partner with the tour, BAC selected six films from a roster of more than 40 documentaries from SouthArts. The series opens on Tuesday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m. with Coded Bias, a documentary by Shalini Kantayya that explores racial bias in artificial intelligence. Kantayya will be present for a Q & A with the audience following the screening and the second screening will take place on Sunday, September 20, at 4 p.m. In October, the series presents Picture a Scientist, a film examining discrimination against women in the sciences.“Each of the films focuses on real-life stories and issues important to the WCU and regional community,” says Homewood. “I believe each brings a powerful message to furthering our understanding of ourselves and others in our community through multiple points of view.”

See the full schedule of the SouthArts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers documentaries being presented by Bardo Arts Center and learn how to reserve free tickets by visiting arts.wcu.edu/southarts. Please note that streaming instructions are available only to ticket holders.