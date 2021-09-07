Support Local Artists at RAD Second Saturdays

Second Saturday in Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) happens on September 11, with many studios open longer hours throughout the day. Demonstrations, exhibitions, hands-on creativity, classes, music and refreshment are part of the offerings in this vibrant area encompassing more than 200 artists.

“I love that Second Saturdays inspire a lot of Asheville residents to come down and see what is new in the River Arts District,” says Leslie Rowland. “Second Saturdays are a great way to remind our busy populace that there is a thriving arts community in Asheville that is not only recognized by art collectors all over the world but is also an integral part of our local economy.

The revenue coming into the arts district stays local, supporting other independent businesses and the greater economy.” Rowland brings a science background to her imaginative and experimental art that is created in layers and celebrates the natural world. L Rowland Fine Contemporary Art is located at Riverview Station, Suite 101, Studio 250.

Also at Riverview Station, impressionist painter Frederic Payet plans to showcase new artwork on Second Saturday. He paints and exhibits his work at Studio 101.

Jeremy Phillips is the newest member at Pink Dog Creative. “I will have open studio hours with live demonstrations of oil painting,” he says. “Come enjoy some tunes, the A/C and a wall of diverse paintings to catch your eye and draw you in.”

Additional RAD events include demonstrations by Philip DeAngelo, Stephen L. Lange, Paige Houghton and Cindy Lou Chenard; a free Collage Make & Take with Bridget Benton at 310 Art; classes at Ignite Jewelry Studios; and an exhibition of Stephen Fulghum’s work titled Matter of Time at Trackside Studios.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.