Synchronicity on Exhibit at Citron Gallery

A recently opened exhibition at Asheville’s Citron Gallery titled Synchronicity presents new work by artists working primarily with paint and/or metal. With the exhibition, the artists seek to explore the Jungian concept of synchronicity by considering the interplay between intentionality and natural spontaneity during creation, and their works as displayed with the works of others.

Participating are Anna Carll, Betty Clark, Frances Domingues, Kieta Jackson, Rand Kramer, Kento Saisho and Kerry Schroeder. The exhibition runs through June 28.

“When I think of the theme and title of ‘synchronicity,’ it makes me look at the exhibition to see coincidental insights and points of connection between the work, the artists and their materials,” says Saisho. An artist and metalworker based in Los Angeles, CA, he became a part of the Asheville arts community while a Core Fellow at Penland School of Craft from 2018 to 2020. He works primarily in steel, creating sculptural objects, vessels and contemporary artifacts. “Each artist is playing with materials and surface quality on their own terms and with their own methods, from Kieta Jackson’s woven copper sculptures to Rand Kramer’s mixed media paintings or my coiled steel vessels,” says Saisho.

Jackson expresses excitement at the similarities found in the artworks that at the same time reflect individual intuitive processes. She notes the “hidden layers of synergy, rust and patinas on metal, the worn and faded surfaces.”

In her work, metal and textiles intersect, with fine-gauge wire woven on a loom by hand to create a malleable fabric. “Primarily, I work with wire and sheet copper and build vessels and forms from handwoven metal fabric,” she says. “I am always striving to create a harmonious relationship with material and form so the sculptures resonate with found artifacts, archaeological remains and elements of tribal antiquities.”

Anna Carll describes her Urban Series, works constructed of layers of collage material and paint, as “a birds-eye view of urban centers that have been compromised through nature’s relentless growth and reclaiming of the land.” For her, Synchronicity represents “work done separately with very different artistic disciplines, yet related through a collective mindfulness of recognizing nature’s patterns through a visual and emotional dialogue that creates connection.”

Citron Gallery is located at 60 Biltmore Avenue, #002, in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit CitronGallery.com.