The Work of Mikey Simmons at Woolworth Walk

Woolworth Walk will highlight the work of Mikey Simmons in the FW Gallery for the month of June. This show will feature mostly newer works, but also some of the artist’s older pieces.

Simmons’ work is more focused on color and movement than realism, and his style is influenced by a variety of media and techniques that he has studied throughout his life, though he generally expresses himself through paint, drawing and collage. “Through the years I’ve felt much inspiration from many of the masters, but at the same time, I want my own voice to come through,” he says. “Every piece is different; one day I might paint a landscape and the next an abstract.”

Simmons has been painting for more than 20 years and is mostly self-taught. “I have experimented with many styles that moved me at the time but didn’t work out, but little bits and pieces from each style have stayed with me and evolved into where I am today. My style continues to grow and change, sometimes with great results and sometimes not, but always going forward.”

Simmons says he takes his art very seriously and is committed to his legacy as an artist. “This show is a great way for people to see my love for what I do and who I am,” he says. “I am constantly thinking of art, ideas and creating; painting, drawing and gardening are the ways I channel these ideas. As long as I’m being creative, I’m in a happy place.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.