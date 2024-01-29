Three-Artist Exhibit Explores Reflections at Asheville Gallery of Art in February

Asheville Gallery of Art presents Reflections, a three-artist exhibit on display through Wednesday, February 28. There will be a reception at the gallery on Friday, February 2, from 5–8 p.m. “The three artists included in this show have such varied, different styles and there will be something for everyone,” says mixed media painter Carol Fetty. “Our different takes on what “reflections” means to each of us will provide a wonderful evening.”

Fetty attended Milan Art Institute and her dynamic art style is a fusion of realism, detail and subtle expression. “I used portraits to create an emotional journey inviting us to look backward so the view looking forward is clearer, with a masterful use of color that promises a new day dawning,” she says.

Sandra Brugh Moore was a member of the gallery for about 20 years before the pandemic. “I really like this new group of artists and I am so glad I returned,” she says. “It is meaningful for me to feel a part of a group of people dedicated to their art and willing to help each other show and sell their work in a beautiful gallery.” Moore is a plein air watercolorist whose works feature regional landscapes, some of which have been transformed with the addition of pen and ink. “I call these paintings meditative designs,” she says. “I use existing paintings from my past as the foundation for my future meditative designs. Both my traditional watercolors and contemporary designs keep me doing what I love to do: creating art.”

Oil painter Annie Gustely interpreted the reflections theme figuratively, emphasizing the meditative, emotional quality of reflection in her works. “My artwork is inspired by light, reflections, rogue hues and deep shadows,” she says. “I seek to paint the story of everyday life with all the color and magic we sometimes fail to see.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.