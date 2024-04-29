Tour Grovewood Village Studios on May 18, 19

The spring installment of the Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour will take place on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, from 12—5 p.m. on both days. The free, self-guided tour provides an opportunity to peek into the studios of resident artists at Grovewood Village and learn more about their process and current work.

Ceramic artist Lisa Gluckin makes one-of-a-kind, handbuilt pieces that she loves discussing with visitors during the tour. “I welcome the curious visitor,” she says. “I am always eager to talk craft and process. I love sharing thoughts and ideas with others. This year I will have a work area set up for anyone who wants to play with clay.”

The studios are an experience in and of themselves, as the spaces were originally built to house the weaving operations of Biltmore Industries, an Arts and Crafts enterprise that played a significant role in the Appalachian Craft Revival during the early 20th century.

“What I really love about working at Grovewood is the history of the buildings and the charm of the setting,” says Melissa Engler, who, during the tour, will open the studio where she and Graeme Priddle make sculptural wood art. “As an artist here we are independent, but also part of a community of makers in the village.”

Other resident artists at Grovewood Village who will be open for the tour include glass sculptor Carl Powell, ceramic artist Helen Purdum, jewelers Tom Reardon and Kathleen Doyle, Brent Skidmore, who makes fine furniture and sculptural wood art, and Chris Abell, who makes wooden flutes and whistles.

The second installment of the tour happens on September 14 and 15. Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.