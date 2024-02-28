Visit the Women’s Room at Gallery at Flat Rock

Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock, raised some eyebrows with the location of the gallery’s newest exhibition, Women’s Room. The show features wall art and sculpture by more than a dozen local artists, on display in an auxiliary art space: the bathroom. “I think Suzanne’s idea to have a small show in her newly updated bathroom is so novel,” says Monica Stevenson, whose photography portraits of strong, athletic women are featured in the show. “I enjoy the humor and irreverence that Suzanne brings to this show, while at the same time giving us the chance to display serious work.”

Melissa Engler, a sculptor known for her intricate, biodiversity-inspired patterning, will have a piece in the show as well. “I sometimes work on wooden eggs when a pattern is especially detailed,” she says. “It helps me decide if it’s realistic to do on a larger scale and I also just really like the shape. It seemed a perfect offering for a show honoring the feminine.”

Women’s Room opens on Saturday, March 23, with a special program at 2 p.m. The works will be on display in the bathroom until April 30. The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 12–4 p.m., or by appointment. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call the gallery at 828.698.7000.