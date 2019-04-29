Art MoB Welcomes New Artists

Art MoB Studios in Hendersonville has added two new members to its family of working studio artists. The public is invited to meet plein air oil painter Patricia Sweet and fiber/multimedia artist Phyllis Vaughn at a reception on Thursday, May 2, from 5–7 p.m. at Art MoB Studios.

“I love the mood and the light’s effect on her plein air landscape paintings,” says Art MoB owner Michele Sparks of Sweet’s work. “They fit a niche that Art MoB is now excited to represent.” Sweet comes from a long line of painters and started painting when she was just five years old. Her landscapes include scenes from the rolling hills of Vermont to the vast coastlines of Florida. “I feel my traditional landscapes are unique to the gallery, yet fit in nicely with the other artists’ depictions of life in Western North Carolina,” says Sweet.

Before she began working in fiber, Vaughn had a successful business making artistic dolls from vintage beads, lace and buttons, which she sold in the Handcrafted Designs showroom at the Atlanta Gift Market. In her studio at Art MoB, she will continue crafting dolls and wall art that lend color and a sense of whimsy to their surroundings. “I have a lot of ideas and I am excited to explore my new medium, weaving, as well as my two-dimensional painted pieces and art dolls,” says Vaughn. “I’ve only been at Art MoB for a few weeks and I’m very happy to be in the company of such a warm group of women. Their dedication to their art inspires me!”