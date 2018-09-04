Asheville Salt Cave Exhibits Area Artists

Along with pleasurable relaxation, Asheville Salt Cave plans to offer art exhibitions of local artists, beginning with an artist reception and open house on Wednesday, September 5, from 4–7 p.m. The exhibit will feature the work of photographer Jason Hebal and painter and sculptor Ashley Spero. Free mini-sessions in the salt cave will be available along with discounted chair massages and a chance to participate in the Heart Collaborative project, a collection of flags representing prayers, intentions, released fears and dreams for the future. Light refreshments will be provided.

“This is our first time to have artists showcase their work, but we plan to have exhibits of other local artists on a three-month rotation,” says co-owner Jodie Appel. “For us, this is a really fun way to shift the energy in our space and help promote a local artist.” Hebal is a massage therapist and nature lover as well as an artist. His recent photos explore light, color and texture in nature and use the mirroring of images to create organic geometric patterns. His images are mostly printed on metal and framed in reclaimed barn wood, with some canvas and glass prints as well.

Spero creates visionary artwork from hand-cut wood and reclaimed and recycled materials that she paints in brightly colored acrylics. “Through these works, I strive to create a tangible form that serves as a shrine, homage and humble tribute to the beauty of life and the magnificent intricacies of our universe,” she says.

“I think this is a great way to bring the community together,” Appel says. “Who doesn’t need some self care? And what better way than through art, massage and deep relaxation?”

Asheville Salt Cave is located at 12 Eagle Street in downtown Asheville. To learn more, visit ashevillesaltcave.com.