Haywood Street to Host Talks on New Fresco

Haywood Street Congregation will host an art talk about its new fresco on Friday, March 29, from 8:30–10 am. Principal artist Christopher Holt, along with assistants John Dempsey III, Caleb Clark, Jill Hooper and apprentice Anselme Long, will be present to discuss the development of the fresco and answer questions. “In a beautiful way, the fresco really has grown from the ground up, finding its way from within the earth of WNC and onto the sanctuary wall overlooking downtown and the western skyline,” says Holt. The talk is free to attend and light refreshments will be provided.

Most famously used by Michelangelo to paint the Sistine Chapel, fresco is a technique that involves mixing sand and lime and applying the substance while wet, binding the pigment to the plaster surface. Holt says this fresco is a visual representation of the project’s mission statement: “Affirming sacred worth, restoring human dignity, and sabotaging the shame of poverty, the Haywood Street Fresco announces, in plaster and pigment, that you matter.”

The artist calls the talk “a chance for anyone who wishes to become part of the story.” While the fresco is located inside the church, it is intended for all people to enjoy. “The fresco raises our eyes to focus on those in our community who are struggling and also encourages an investment in the culture of this community,” Holt says. “It’s a note to our future selves that we are a community that cares about each other, especially those that need us the most.”

Haywood Street Congregation is located at 297 Haywood Street in Asheville. For more information, visit HaywoodStreetFresco.org.