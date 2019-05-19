Masterful Collaboration in Brevard May 24

The second annual Masterful Collaboration, an exhibit of new artwork inspired by a familiar masterpiece from the past, takes place Friday, May 24, from 5–8 p.m. at artists’ studios and galleries throughout downtown Brevard. This year’s event was inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe’s painting Two Calla Lilies on Pink.

“O’Keeffe is, in my opinion, one of the greatest painters of the 20th century,” says Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery co-owner Lucy Clark. “She forged new paths for women in the art world throughout her life, and her style is iconic and recognizable to most people.”

Last year’s Masterful Collaboration was spearheaded by Red Wolf Gallery, Heart of the Matter Gallery, and Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery, with artists from each space presenting new pieces inspired by Johannes Vermeer’s The Girl with the Pearl Earring. The three original galleries are joined this year by Number 7 Arts, Local Color, Aura Studio & Gallery, Poplar & Ash, Blue Moon Gallery, Shuptrine Gallery, Gallery 44 and Sun Dragon Art & Fiber. Participating artists include jewelers, painters, photographers, potters, sculptors, woodworkers and mixed media artists.

“I love being able to represent a masterpiece in a more abstract or deconstructed way,” says McKenzie Keenan, owner of Heart of the Matter Gallery. “I also love the opportunities it creates to talk about color and composition, art history and the specific choices of each artist.”

It was Keenan who planted the seed for the idea of Masterful Collaboration after she and her two former studio partners created works inspired by James McNeill Whistler’s Symphony in White, in 2017. The project stretched her as an artist and engaged gallery visitors in a new way. The following year, she approached Red Wolf Gallery and Artists @ Work to test a collaboration.

“When McKenzie brought the idea to us, we saw an opportunity to create something really special in downtown Brevard,” says Clark. “We hope to have even more galleries join us in the future.”

Masterful Collaboration coincides with Brevard’s 4th Friday Gallery Walk, during which more than 30 downtown galleries, studios, shops and restaurants extend their hours and welcome visitors to explore the city’s arts and culture.

“Walkers enjoy connecting the works they see at one gallery to entirely different works at other galleries,” says Red Wolf Gallery owner Ann DerGara. “This can lead them to visit new spaces for the first time.”